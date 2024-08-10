8 great images of Royal Navy crews from the past you will love

Some of the included are crew members of HMS Lapwing. On the 20th March 1945 she was escorting part of the Russian Convoy to Murmansk, when she was torpedoed by the German submarine U-968 and sank, 158 died and 61 men were rescued.
There is also the crew of HMS Tiger in 1908, before she collided and was cut in half by the armoured cruiser HMS Berwick in a terrible accident during a night exercise and sank – some 35 sailors drowned included this ship’s dog, and 22 were rescued.
And there’s also Holland 2. In December 1902 she was damaged after the current took her off course and she accidentally surfaced directly underneath another vessel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.