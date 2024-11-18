8 splendid photos of life in Portsmouth in 1999

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Apr 2021, 17:07 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 11:06 GMT
It’s surprising just how much has changed in our area since 1999.

In this selection you will see a packed Southsea beach at the turn of the millennium as well as an Old Portsmouth aerial before BAR HQ was built.

There is also a train derailment at Fratton, a giant inflatable woman sitting on a seafront bar roof and Gunwharf Quays at the beginning of the build that’s quite interesting, especially the scale of the work that can be seen clearly in the aerial image.

A packed Southsea beach in 1999. Picture: The News Portsmouth 993673

1. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999

A packed Southsea beach in 1999. Picture: The News Portsmouth 993673 Photo: The News archive

A march past of Portsmouth Crescents during the 1999 Lord Mayors Show in Portsmouth.

2. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999

A march past of Portsmouth Crescents during the 1999 Lord Mayors Show in Portsmouth. Photo: The News archive

Old Portsmouth in 1999 aerial. Picture: Allan Hutchings/The News Portsmouth 992491-14

3. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999

Old Portsmouth in 1999 aerial. Picture: Allan Hutchings/The News Portsmouth 992491-14 Photo: The News archive

Crew members on HMS Invincible wave to their gathered famillies as the great ship docks in 1999. Picture: Pete Langdown. The News 992543-2

4. Memories of Portsmouth in 1999

Crew members on HMS Invincible wave to their gathered famillies as the great ship docks in 1999. Picture: Pete Langdown. The News 992543-2 Photo: The News archive

