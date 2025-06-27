9 cheerful pictures from an old popular Portsmouth club you may recall revelling at in the '00s

By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
Here’s a gallery of pictures in the ‘00s from a popular nightclub that has now closed down.

Following on from our last gallery of Route 66, we thought we would delve into The News archives again to find more pictures from this club in Guildhall Walk.

Enjoy looking through this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0046)

1. Was this you?

Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0046) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (040893-0028)

2. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (040893-0028) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0032)

3. Was this you?

Revellers enjoying the scene at Route 66 Nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (041590-0032) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at the Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (043813-0064)

4. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (043813-0064) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice