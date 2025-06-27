9 cheerful pictures from an old popular Portsmouth club you may recall revelling at in the '00s

Following on from our last gallery of Route 66, we thought we would delve into The News archives again to find more pictures from this club in Guildhall Walk.
Enjoy looking through this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
1 / 3
Following on from our last gallery of Route 66, we thought we would delve into The News archives again to find more pictures from this club in Guildhall Walk.
Enjoy looking through this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.