9 classic retro photos of Portsmouth and Havant

The collection includes Southsea Common, the former Knight and Lee building in Southsea, Botley Drive in Leigh Park and Havant railway station.
1. Southsea Common
Looking across Southsea Common from Clarence Pier. Fantastic crowds walking along Pier Road in the 1920s. Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea
Knight & Lee’s store in Elm Grove, Southsea Here we see one of the Knight & Lee stores which were spread all over Southsea after the war. Picture: Barry Cox collection. Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth
Terraced houses in Cromwell Road , Eastney in the early years of the last century. Photo: The News archive
4. Downs & Co pawn broker
Downs & Co pawn shop was located at 157 to 161 Kingston Road. As well as exchanging goods for cash money was lent. Picture: Barry Cox collection
