9 classic retro photos of Portsmouth and Havant

By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Feb 2025, 18:05 BST
Here are 9 classic retro photos of Portsmouth and Havant that will take you back.

The collection includes Southsea Common, the former Knight and Lee building in Southsea, Botley Drive in Leigh Park and Havant railway station.

See the wonderful retro images below.

Looking across Southsea Common from Clarence Pier. Fantastic crowds walking along Pier Road in the 1920s.

1. Southsea Common

Looking across Southsea Common from Clarence Pier. Fantastic crowds walking along Pier Road in the 1920s. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Knight & Lee’s store in Elm Grove, Southsea Here we see one of the Knight & Lee stores which were spread all over Southsea after the war. Picture: Barry Cox collection.

2. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

Knight & Lee’s store in Elm Grove, Southsea Here we see one of the Knight & Lee stores which were spread all over Southsea after the war. Picture: Barry Cox collection. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Terraced houses in Cromwell Road , Eastney in the early years of the last century.

3. Memories of Eastney Portsmouth

Terraced houses in Cromwell Road , Eastney in the early years of the last century. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Downs & Co pawn shop was at 157-161 Kingston Road. As well as exchanging goods for cash, money was lent. Picture: Barry Cox collection

4. Downs & Co pawn broker Downs & Co pawn shop was located at 157 to 161 Kingston Road. As well as exchanging goods for cash money was lent. Picture: Barry Cox collection

Downs & Co pawn shop was at 157-161 Kingston Road. As well as exchanging goods for cash, money was lent. Picture: Barry Cox collection Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HavantPortsmouthSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice