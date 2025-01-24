9 'delightful' pictures of fun times at Route 66 in Portsmouth during the '00s

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jan 2025, 19:30 BST
Route 66, now called Astoria, used to host a club night called Delight – and judging by this selection of photos we found this was a well chosen name.

Revellers would flock to the venue for the famous nights to let their hair down.

Enjoy taking a trip back to the ‘00s. Can you see yourself in any of the pictures below?

1. Delight at Route 66 (now Astoria).

Pictured: Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie

2. Delight club at Route 66 (now Astoria).

Pictured: Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie

3. Delight club at Route 66 (now Astoria).

Pictured: Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie

4. Delight at Route 66 (now Astoria).

Pictured: Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie

