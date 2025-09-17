9 fun student picture memories of Freshers Week in Portsmouth

The University of Portsmouth will have thousands of new students arriving this weekend (20/21 September) – with a Welcome Festival set to take place.

Various activities are scheduled for next week including a Freshers Fayre on Tuesday and Wednesday (23/24 September) and sports taster sessions from Thursday to Sunday (25-28 September).

Students will also have the chance to experience the nightlife of Portsmouth as they get to know each other.

Here’s a look back a couple of years ago to fun nights out during Freshers Week 2023. You can also see a video attached with this story from a night out in 2023.

