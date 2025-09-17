9 fun student picture memories of Freshers Week in Portsmouth

Various activities are scheduled for next week including a Freshers Fayre on Tuesday and Wednesday (23/24 September) and sports taster sessions from Thursday to Sunday (25-28 September).
Students will also have the chance to experience the nightlife of Portsmouth as they get to know each other.
Here’s a look back a couple of years ago to fun nights out during Freshers Week 2023. You can also see a video attached with this story from a night out in 2023.
1. Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023
Freshers enjoying their first night out in Portsmouth during Freshers Week 2023. Revellers packed out Pryzm and Astoria on Saturday, September 23. Photo: Matthew Clark
Freshers enjoying their first night out in Portsmouth during Freshers Week 2023. Revellers packed out Pryzm and Astoria on Saturday, September 23. Photo: Matthew Clark
Freshers enjoying their first night out in Portsmouth during Freshers Week 2023. Revellers packed out Pryzm and Astoria on Saturday, September 23. Photo: Matthew Clark
Freshers enjoying their first night out in Portsmouth during Freshers Week 2023. Revellers packed out Pryzm and Astoria on Saturday, September 23. Photo: Matthew Clark