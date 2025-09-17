9 fun student picture memories of Freshers Week in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:56 BST
With Freshers Week approaching we decided to look in the archives at fun pictures from a previous year.

The University of Portsmouth will have thousands of new students arriving this weekend (20/21 September) – with a Welcome Festival set to take place.

Various activities are scheduled for next week including a Freshers Fayre on Tuesday and Wednesday (23/24 September) and sports taster sessions from Thursday to Sunday (25-28 September).

Students will also have the chance to experience the nightlife of Portsmouth as they get to know each other.

Here’s a look back a couple of years ago to fun nights out during Freshers Week 2023. You can also see a video attached with this story from a night out in 2023.

Freshers enjoying their first night out in Portsmouth during Freshers Week 2023. Revellers packed out Pryzm and Astoria on Saturday, September 23.

Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

Portsmouth Freshers Week 2023

