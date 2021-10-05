9 great images from Portsmouth breweries of the past

4. Local breweries from the past

Sent in by Pat Arnold of Portsea, we see a Brickwoods Brewery staff day outing. Pat's in-laws Jess and Fred Arnold can be seen centre, standing in the charabanc. What wonderful modes of transport these predecessors of the coach must have been. Rolling around the countryside in the open air. Lovely. Are there any left does anyone know?

Photo: The News archive