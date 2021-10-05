Crown Brewery in All Saints Street. This was between Commercial Road and Staunton Street. Picture: Costen.co.uk
9 great images from Portsmouth breweries of the past

Some great scenes in this stunning selection of old images that we think you will really enjoy looking through.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:51 pm

Included is an image that looks like something from Peaky Blinders, but is actually workers outside the Crown Brewery in All Saints Street in the Commercial Road area of the City.

There is also a lovely image of Portsmouth landladies looking full of personality during a day out in London at the Guinness Brewery in 1971, Brickwoods Brewery staff sat in a Southdowns charabanc on a day out together and a United Breweries delivery driver taking his test.

1. Local breweries from the past

One of the United Breweries drivers undergoing the test

Photo: The News archive

2. Local breweries from the past

Landladies from the Portsmouth area on a visit to the Guinness Brewery at Park Royal, West London, in 1971

Photo: The News archive

3. Local breweries from the past

Racking or felling the casks of draught beer at Brickwoods Brewery in 1971. Picture: The News 2203-1

Photo: The News archive

4. Local breweries from the past

Sent in by Pat Arnold of Portsea, we see a Brickwoods Brewery staff day outing. Pat's in-laws Jess and Fred Arnold can be seen centre, standing in the charabanc. What wonderful modes of transport these predecessors of the coach must have been. Rolling around the countryside in the open air. Lovely. Are there any left does anyone know?

Photo: The News archive

