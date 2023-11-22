News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

9 great images from Portsmouth breweries of the past - with Peaky Blinders similarities evoked

Some great scenes in this stunning selection of old images that we think you will really enjoy looking through.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Oct 2021, 16:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT

Included is an image that looks like something from Peaky Blinders, but is actually workers outside the Crown Brewery in All Saints Street in the Commercial Road area of the city.

MORE RETRO: 15 fascinating images of Gosport from the past, 14 rarely seen photos capture life in Portsmouth in the 1980s

There is also a lovely image of Portsmouth landladies looking full of personality during a day out in London at the Guinness Brewery in 1971, Brickwoods Brewery staff sat in a Southdowns charabanc on a day out together and a United Breweries delivery driver taking his test.

Crown Brewery in All Saints Street. This was between Commercial Road and Staunton Street. Picture: Costen.co.uk

1. Local breweries from the past

Crown Brewery in All Saints Street. This was between Commercial Road and Staunton Street. Picture: Costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
One of the United Breweries drivers undergoing the test

2. Local breweries from the past

One of the United Breweries drivers undergoing the test Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Landladies from the Portsmouth area on a visit to the Guinness Brewery at Park Royal, West London, in 1971

3. Local breweries from the past

Landladies from the Portsmouth area on a visit to the Guinness Brewery at Park Royal, West London, in 1971 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Racking or felling the casks of draught beer at Brickwoods Brewery in 1971. Picture: The News 2203-1

4. Local breweries from the past

Racking or felling the casks of draught beer at Brickwoods Brewery in 1971. Picture: The News 2203-1 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peaky BlindersPortsmouthGosportLondon