9 great images from Portsmouth breweries of the past - with Peaky Blinders similarities evoked
Some great scenes in this stunning selection of old images that we think you will really enjoy looking through.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Oct 2021, 16:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT
Included is an image that looks like something from Peaky Blinders, but is actually workers outside the Crown Brewery in All Saints Street in the Commercial Road area of the city.
There is also a lovely image of Portsmouth landladies looking full of personality during a day out in London at the Guinness Brewery in 1971, Brickwoods Brewery staff sat in a Southdowns charabanc on a day out together and a United Breweries delivery driver taking his test.
