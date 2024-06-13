9 great old images of dairies and milkmen in Portsmouth that will make you smile

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jan 2022, 14:17 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 11:53 BST
Milk used to be delivered to every house in the past. In fact there was quite a lot of competition in the area.

Some of those included in this selection are the Solent Dairy deliveries in Manor Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hoars Dairy which were based at Castle Road, Southsea, Jack Cuthbert's Dairy in Hyde Park Road, Portsmouth, Portsea Island Mutual Co-op dairymen at work in Buckland and Fratton and Streets Dairy staff at Baffins Road, Portsmouth.

Milkman Len Garland taken in Froddington Road, Fratton.Len Garland in 1926 with his push along milk float. I am told he went back to the dairy twice on his round to complete his deliveries. he is of course, working for the Portsea Island Mutual Co-op which was very big in Portsmouth in more ways than just milk. There also seems to be half-pint bottles of milk as well. Picture: Costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Arthur Rickets welcoming the Co-op Dairy Queen 1959 Photo: The News archive

Jack Cuthbert's dairy in Hyde Park Road Portsmouth, which was destroyed in the Portsmouth Blitz.Picture: Courtesy of David Warren-Holland Photo: The News archive

When the milkman had a handcart.Located at 66, Castle Road, Southsea, Hoars dairy was one of many dairies located around Portsmouth. Picture: Robert James collection. Photo: The News archive

