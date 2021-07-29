9 great old images of the Royal Pier Hotel in Southsea
Now Rees Hall and owned by the University of Portsmouth, the building has seen quite a few changes over the years.
The University of Portsmouth has been offering it as student halls of residence, and during the summer bed and breakfast accommodation.
The Rees Hall we see today is a period-style building that was built in 1996, it has many similar features to the Victorian hotel that previously stood on the site. The building has a blue plaque that commemorates the site where Charles Dickens stayed on his final visit to Portsmouth, where he was born,
