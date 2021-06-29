9 photos of cyclists and their bicycles through the years

Portsmouth postmen in full dress uniform. When postmen looked the part. Postmen ready for their rounds along with trusty bicycles another long gone postmans tradition.

We love the bicycle. A great way to keep fit while travelling to and from a destination.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 1:55 pm

Perhaps you have memories relating to these images from times gone by?

This selection includes dockyard workers on the outmuster, postmen about to start their rounds and bicycle shop staff out promoting the sale of their goods by riding on the merchandise.

Bicycles are a great way of getting to and from work or to visit a friend, they are quiet, which stops noise pollution and doesn’t disturb nature, unlike the car. They encourage human interaction and connectivity. They are also quite affordable and accessible to all.

The Portsdown Cycles and Radio The former Portsdown Cycles & Radio premises on the corner of London Road and Lansdowne Avenue, Widley. Picture: Barry Cox collection

17th December 1936: Two recruits at the Royal Navy barracks at Portsmouth, exercising on the new stationary cycles. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Edinburgh Road 1920's. Dockyardmen at outmuster crossing tramlines at the Commercial Road Junction with Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth

Dockyard workers on the outmuster at Unicorn gate in September 1974. The News PP3029

