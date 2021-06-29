9 photos of cyclists and their bicycles through the years

Perhaps you have memories relating to these images from times gone by?

This selection includes dockyard workers on the outmuster, postmen about to start their rounds and bicycle shop staff out promoting the sale of their goods by riding on the merchandise.

Bicycles are a great way of getting to and from work or to visit a friend, they are quiet, which stops noise pollution and doesn’t disturb nature, unlike the car. They encourage human interaction and connectivity. They are also quite affordable and accessible to all.