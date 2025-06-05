9 pictures of iconic city locations showing Portsmouth's 'dynamic evolution' into the 'vibrant, modern urban centre' of today, according to AI

When I posed the question to the AI wizard ChatGBT here’s what it said: “Portsmouth has undergone significant transformation since the 1970s, evolving from a primarily industrial and naval city into a vibrant, modern urban centre.

"These developments reflect Portsmouth's dynamic evolution, balancing historical preservation with modern innovation to create a city that honours its maritime heritage while embracing future growth.”

The AI machine, rather oddly, failed to include Port Solent Marina which opened in 1988 – so this has also been added to the list.

Inexplicably, the bot also included Centenary Quay in Southampton, again underlining the limitations of the AI machine. This has obviously not been included.

If there are other major developments you can think of since the 1970s then let us know.

See below for some of the city’s major developments since the ‘70s.

Guildhall Square memories Guildhall Square Redevelopment (1970s): In the 1970s, the Guildhall Square area underwent significant redevelopment, transforming it into a central civic and cultural space that hosts various events and activities

East Side Plaza Portsmouth (Lipstick Tower) East Side Plaza Tower (2008): Also known as 'The Lipstick', this 29-storey residential tower became a prominent feature of the Portsmouth skyline, symbolizing the city's modern architectural ambitions.

Gunwharf Quays Gunwharf Quays (2001): The former HMS Vernon naval base was redeveloped into a major retail and leisure complex, featuring over 90 stores, restaurants, a cinema, and the iconic Spinnaker Tower.

Cascades shopping centre Cascades Shopping Centre (1989): Opened in the late 1980s, this shopping mall has undergone several refurbishments, including a £20 million redevelopment in 2007, enhancing its retail offerings and facilities.