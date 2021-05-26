A favourite watering hole for Pompey fans | Nostalgia

The Crystal Palace pub on the corner of Fawcett Road at Fratton Bridge. This was many Pompey fans' favourite drinking establishment and was once run by former Pompey player Jock Anderson who scored a goal in the 1939 FA Cup final. The cyclist has just passed over Fratton Bridge and is heading south down Fawcett Road. The pub was another superb building demolished for road improvements.

Fawcett Road, April 5, 1971. Wash Well Launderette, Robbies Meat Pies and Sausage Rolls, and Jones of Southsea.

The pub was another superb building demolished for road improvements.

Flightworld Travel Agents and Concert Travel, Fawcett Road, ceased trading, on August 7, 1990. It was offering trips to see Depeche Mode, David Bowie and Erasure at Milton Keynes and Wembley.

Bedfords, on the left, in Fawcett Road ,1906. This wonderful photograph is looking north up Fawcett Road on a summer day. In the distance you can see the roof of Rugby Road Church which still stands, although now flats.