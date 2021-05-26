A favourite watering hole for Pompey fans | Nostalgia
A series of pictures which takes Fawcett Road, Southsea, as its theme.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 5:19 pm
Included is one of the old Crystal Palace pub, on the junction of that road and Fratton Bridge – not a pub you could ever imagine existing a few miles along the coast in Brighton…
The Palace was many Pompey fans' favourite drinking establishment and was once run by former Pompey player Jock Anderson who scored a goal in the 1939 FA Cup final.
The cyclist has just passed over Fratton Bridge and is heading south down Fawcett Road.
The pub was another superb building demolished for road improvements.
