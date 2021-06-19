A look back at career of Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender | Nostalgia

Launched in December 2009, HMS Defender is the fifth of the Royal Navy’s six Type-45 destroyers.

By Deborah Croker
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 6:00 am
HMS Defender arriving in Portsmouth, her new home, in ????????.

Together with her sister vessels, Defender is one of the most advanced warships ever built. She is currently part of the Carrier Strike Group on deployment around the globe.

HMS Defender and her Commanding Officer, Commander Phil Nash, hosted 40 members of the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts Club (RREC) Southern Central Section in Portsmouth Naval Base, along with 15 of their cars.
