A look back at horrific murders that shocked our communities in Portsmouth, Gosport and Leigh Park

3 . Shane Mays murder of Louise Smith in Leigh Park

Shane Mays murdered Louise Smith on May 8, 2020. Louise was living with Mays and his wife Chazlynn at their one-bedroom flat in Ringwood House, Somborne Drive, in Leigh Park, after being thrown out of a relative’s home. ‘Crafty’ Mays, who had an IQ of 63, lured Louise to Havant Thicket where, by his own account, he repeatedly punched her face with both hands causing ‘catastrophic’ injuries. He claimed to have instantly forgotten what he did, walking to his mother's home in Stratfield Gardens and saying he had taken Louise to Emsworth. Mays said the same to his wife and Louise’s boyfriend Bradley Kercher, who he later tried to deflect blame upon. Prosecutors say he secretly crept back and burned Louise’s body, which was found 13 days after the May 8 killing after a search involving 306 people, drones and dogs. Mrs Justice Juliet May jailed Mays for life with a minimum term of 25 years but ruled she could not be sure it was sexually or sadistic in its motivation. However, she did rule Mays ‘intended to kill’ the teenager when striking her repeatedly in the clearing at Havant Thicket, not just cause really serious harm. Sentencing, Mrs Justice May said Mays ‘terribly murdered’ Louise and the death of a vulnerable child was ‘particularly grievous’. The judge said: ‘Louise had been grotesquely and cruelly injured, and her body defiled.’ Photo: NW