A look back at Portsmouth's Charlotte Street in its heyday - and what it looks like now
A very different looking Charlotte Street can be seen in a picture which turns the clock back in Portsmouth’s city centre.
By Kelly Brown
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 5:28pm
The image, supplied by local historian Bob Hind, shows the view down Charlotte Street leading towards St Agatha's RC Church, including the corner of Landport View with The Charlotte Street Cellars on the corner. It compares to the modern day view where you can see the Portsmouth Market Way carpark and the Cascades Shopping Centre and its multi-storey carpark.