News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

A look back at Portsmouth's Charlotte Street in its heyday - and what it looks like now

A very different looking Charlotte Street can be seen in a picture which turns the clock back in Portsmouth’s city centre.

By Kelly Brown
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 5:28pm
A superb vista looking along Charlotte Street from Commercial Road. Pic/ Bob Hind collection.
A superb vista looking along Charlotte Street from Commercial Road. Pic/ Bob Hind collection.
A superb vista looking along Charlotte Street from Commercial Road. Pic/ Bob Hind collection.

The image, supplied by local historian Bob Hind, shows the view down Charlotte Street leading towards St Agatha's RC Church, including the corner of Landport View with The Charlotte Street Cellars on the corner. It compares to the modern day view where you can see the Portsmouth Market Way carpark and the Cascades Shopping Centre and its multi-storey carpark.

ALSO READ: 25 memories of the hustle and bustle of Charlotte Street market in Portsmouth

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The same vista along Charlotte Street today with the once thriving market area long gone. Pic/ Bob Hind
The same vista along Charlotte Street today with the once thriving market area long gone. Pic/ Bob Hind
The same vista along Charlotte Street today with the once thriving market area long gone. Pic/ Bob Hind
Portsmouth