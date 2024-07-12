"A rich history" - 20 wonderful photos of Portsmouth's Queen Street

By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Nov 2019, 15:21 GMT
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 10:37 GMT
Queen Street in Portsmouth has a rich history including the historic Brickwoods brewery, Queens cinema and the entrance to the city’s naval base.

We have had a look back into the archives to find some historic photos of Queen Street from over the last 50 years.

Queens cinema in Queen Street, August 1979

Queens cinema in Queen Street, August 1979 Photo: -

Brickwoods in February 1990

Brickwoods in February 1990 Photo: The News Portsmouth

Queen Street in October 1982

Queen Street in October 1982 Photo: The News Portsmouth

Wright & Logan, the long established naval photography specialists in Queen Street

Wright & Logan, the long established naval photography specialists in Queen Street Photo: The News Portsmouth

