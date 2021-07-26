A Royal Navy tradition for Christmas | Nostalgia

HomeA Royal Navy tradition for Christmas | NostalgiaOur theme today is the Royal Navy – not, for once, the ships, but the men (and then it was only men) who sailed in them.By Debz CrokerMonday, 26th July 2021, 6:14 pm Maureen Maidment sent in this photograph of her father and the youngest member of the crew, Jerry Locke from Portchester, stirring the Christmas pudding with a paddle. It was taken aboard HMS Maidstone, a submarine depot ship, in December 1954.A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey for 27p a day.Crew of a submarine docked in Portsmouth having a game of cards while listening to a gramophone record in the torpedo firing room, circa 1942. Picture: Keystone/Getty Images). Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Some of the ship's company of HMS Havant. They and their ship saved more than 2, 300 men from the Dunkirk beaches.A laborious job from the past - some of the crew of HMS Sussex on 'paint ship' duties, circa 1930s. Picture: Andrew August collection.Royal NavyPompey