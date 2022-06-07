A trip back in time to Portsmouth of 1979 | Nostalgia

We go back 43 years today for a further six photos from The News archive, images which were all taken in 1979.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 7:43 am

The pictures make it look like another age with The Hard bus station looking like a child’s toy set and hardly any traffic in St Helen’s Parade, Southsea, on a lovely summer’s day.

Click here to see many more pictures of the city from 1979.

An aerial view of the bus station on The Hard, Portsmouth, on June 8, 1979. Picture: PP3960

Sign up to our daily newsletter

St Helen's Parade in June 1979. Picture: The News PP1462
Steam pinnace 199 as she was when the former Royal Naval Museum (Portsmouth) acquired her in 1979. Note the counter (extended) stern which was removed during her restoration shortly afterwards.
The Royal Marines' band playing alongside HMS Victory in July 1979. Picture: The News PP4084
March 1979: Marconi Space and Defence Systems Ltd in Portsmouth. Technicians in the Assembly, Integration and Test team are (from left): Roger Kenyon, Norman Thefney, Brian Pyner and Ron Roberts. They are in front of the UK6 satellite. Picture: Getty.
Fort Cumberland guards at attention for the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, 1979. Picture: The News PP4720
PortsmouthSouthsea