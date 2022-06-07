A trip back in time to Portsmouth of 1979 | Nostalgia

An aerial view of the bus station on The Hard, Portsmouth, on June 8, 1979. Picture: PP3960
St Helen's Parade in June 1979. Picture: The News PP1462
Steam pinnace 199 as she was when the former Royal Naval Museum (Portsmouth) acquired her in 1979. Note the counter (extended) stern which was removed during her restoration shortly afterwards.
The Royal Marines' band playing alongside HMS Victory in July 1979. Picture: The News PP4084
March 1979: Marconi Space and Defence Systems Ltd in Portsmouth. Technicians in the Assembly, Integration and Test team are (from left): Roger Kenyon, Norman Thefney, Brian Pyner and Ron Roberts. They are in front of the UK6 satellite. Picture: Getty.
Fort Cumberland guards at attention for the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, 1979. Picture: The News PP4720