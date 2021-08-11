Absolutely captivating black and white pictures of Southsea seafront from 100 years ago

In this selection you’ll see the amazing sight of seaplanes at Southsea beach between 1910 and 1913, rolling skating on South Parade Pier in 1909, the original Clarence Pier and the surrounding buildings from the past and the completely different scene around The Bridge Tavern at Camber Dock around 1930.
South Parade Pier and Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Paul Costen collection
Old Portsmouth looking towards the Guildhall in the distance. Picture: Paul Costen collection
Clarence Pier and Southsea Common. Picture: Paul Costen collection
South Parade Pier and the beach at Southsea photographed about the turn of the last century. Picture: Paul Costen collection
