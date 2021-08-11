The hydroplane taking off from Southsea beach about 1910. Picture: Paul Costen collection
Absolutely captivating black and white pictures of Southsea seafront from 100 years ago

Absolutely captivating rare old images from the past that show the wonderful history all around us.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 12:14 pm

In this selection you’ll see the amazing sight of seaplanes at Southsea beach between 1910 and 1913, rolling skating on South Parade Pier in 1909, the original Clarence Pier and the surrounding buildings from the past and the completely different scene around The Bridge Tavern at Camber Dock around 1930.

South Parade Pier and Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Paul Costen collection

Old Portsmouth looking towards the Guildhall in the distance. Picture: Paul Costen collection

Clarence Pier and Southsea Common. Picture: Paul Costen collection

South Parade Pier and the beach at Southsea photographed about the turn of the last century. Picture: Paul Costen collection

