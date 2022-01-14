HMS Hermes returns to Portsmouth from the Falklands in July 1982. The News PP624
Amazing sights as Royal Navy ships return from the Falklands war

Amazing sights and huge crowds as our ships come home to Portsmouth in 1982.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:54 pm

Perhaps you were there on the quayside or on the Round Tower to witness the celebrations?

1. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982

Families and friends gather on the quayside as the HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

2. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982

HMS Glasgow enters Portsmouth Harbour for repairs after taking a hit in the Falkland War, 1982. The News PP4766

Photo: -

3. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982

HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4829

Photo: The News archive

4. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982

The HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

