Amazing sights as Royal Navy ships return from the Falklands war

Perhaps you were there on the quayside or on the Round Tower to witness the celebrations?
The black and white images in this gallery are available to purchase through The News. Go to portsmouth.co.uk, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’; call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033, or email: [email protected] The colour images are all Getty Images.
1. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982
Families and friends gather on the quayside as the HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive
2. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982
HMS Glasgow enters Portsmouth Harbour for repairs after taking a hit in the Falkland War, 1982. The News PP4766
Photo: -
3. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982
HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4829
Photo: The News archive
4. Returning from the Falkland Islands in 1982
The HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive