An interesting look at the lakes around Portsmouth

In this selection you will see Canoe Lake packed with boats, a strange sight of a three-masted schooner on the lake, some old wrecks on Forton Lake, Forton Lake opening bridge partly built, a regatta at Lock Lake, Eastney and a scene showing the swan house area where you could feed the swans from and the gondolas at Canoe Lake.
1. Old images of Portsmouth lakes
40 boats on Canoe Lake.
Visit Canoe lake in the summer and there may be half a dozen boats, back pre-1936 there were a minimum 40 boats out.
Photo: The News archive
2. Old images of Portsmouth lakes
Boats moored at Tipner Lake, 1978. The News P5244
Photo: The News archive
3. Old images of lakes local to Portsmouth
The boating lake, Hayling Island
Perhaps the late 1940s or early 1950s, here we see the boating lake at Hayling funfair.
Photo: The News archive
4. Old images of lakes local to Portsmouth
A close up on one of the wrecks in Forton Lake, Gosport in July 1983. The News PP4759
Photo: The News archive