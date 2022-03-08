The swan house area and gondolas at Canoe Lake, Southsea
An interesting look at the lakes around Portsmouth

There are all sorts of interesting lake views from the past for you to enjoy here.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:34 pm

In this selection you will see Canoe Lake packed with boats, a strange sight of a three-masted schooner on the lake, some old wrecks on Forton Lake, Forton Lake opening bridge partly built, a regatta at Lock Lake, Eastney and a scene showing the swan house area where you could feed the swans from and the gondolas at Canoe Lake.

40 boats on Canoe Lake. Visit Canoe lake in the summer and there may be half a dozen boats, back pre-1936 there were a minimum 40 boats out.

Photo: The News archive

Boats moored at Tipner Lake, 1978. The News P5244

Photo: The News archive

The boating lake, Hayling Island Perhaps the late 1940s or early 1950s, here we see the boating lake at Hayling funfair.

Photo: The News archive

A close up on one of the wrecks in Forton Lake, Gosport in July 1983. The News PP4759

Photo: The News archive

PortsmouthEastney
