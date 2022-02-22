’Arry and his Pompey lads bring home the FA Cup on the most famous bus tour of all | Nostalgia
We wanted to devote another post to the buses of the past which served Portsmouth so well.
But then, in our ‘old bus’ file we came across what to any Pompey fan will be the most famous bus journey of all in this city.
Who can forget that Sunday in spring 2008 (yes, it really is 14 years ago) when Harry Redknapp and his team paraded through the city on that open top bus with the FA Cup and delighted tens of thousands of fans along the way.
Buses, eh. Boring! Patience, There are many who love them.
But for many others it is the backgrounds of these pictures which matter most – like the bomb-wrecked The Hard and that strangely-named pub The Bedford In Chase. Er, why? Can anyone help please?
