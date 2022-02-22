’Arry and his Pompey lads bring home the FA Cup on the most famous bus tour of all | Nostalgia

Pompey bring home the FA Cup and parade it around the city, Sunday, May 18, 2008. Picture: Malcolm Wells 082235-5585.

But then, in our ‘old bus’ file we came across what to any Pompey fan will be the most famous bus journey of all in this city.

Who can forget that Sunday in spring 2008 (yes, it really is 14 years ago) when Harry Redknapp and his team paraded through the city on that open top bus with the FA Cup and delighted tens of thousands of fans along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trolleybus on the war-torn The Hard, Portsea, alongside the site of the former, unusually-named, Bedford in Chase pub.

Buses, eh. Boring! Patience, There are many who love them.

But for many others it is the backgrounds of these pictures which matter most – like the bomb-wrecked The Hard and that strangely-named pub The Bedford In Chase. Er, why? Can anyone help please?

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

A trolleybus turning out of Bradford Road into Victoria Road North. Houses in Northumberland Avenue in the background.

Leyland Atlantean saloon 192, an extremely rare bus, on Fratton bridge in 1981 giving a splendid view down Fratton road. This was one of only 14 buses like this in the country.