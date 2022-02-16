Ice hockey, howitzers and rotten lock gates on Portsmouth and Chichester canals | Nostalgia

It was a convoluted route which went via Arundel on the River Arun up to Guildford and finally into the Thames.

Why?

To get arms from the factories in London to the Royal Navy via an inland route during the years of war against the French.

Chichester canal skaters.

Should the French have been blockading all {English} Channel ports it would have been impossible for coasters to make the voyage to Portsmouth from London in the open sea.

A British Howitzer gun is pulled across Portsmouth canal at Milton in the 1920s. Picture: Courtesy of the Royal Marines Museum

An undated picture of the Milton Locks area of Portsmouth after the canal fell into disrepair in the middle of the 19th century. Picture: Paul Costen collection/costen.co.uk

'Sidlesham' pulling a Selsey-bound train crossing the Chichester canal, 1911. Picture: West Sussex County Council