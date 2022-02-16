Ice hockey, howitzers and rotten lock gates on Portsmouth and Chichester canals | Nostalgia
Although it’s hard to believe today, the Chichester and Portsmouth canals were once linked and were part of the same waterway that joined Portsmouth, eventually, to the River Thames.
It was a convoluted route which went via Arundel on the River Arun up to Guildford and finally into the Thames.
Why?
To get arms from the factories in London to the Royal Navy via an inland route during the years of war against the French.
Should the French have been blockading all {English} Channel ports it would have been impossible for coasters to make the voyage to Portsmouth from London in the open sea.
