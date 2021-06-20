This Chinese restaurant used to be found in Gunwharf Quays.

Can you remember these 9 Portsmouth restaurants from the 00s?

Portsmouth has been home to many beloved restaurants over the years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 6:20 pm

But unfortunately some of them have closed down and we can no longer visit them.

We decided to pull together a list of lost restaurants that are gone but not forgotten.

You can see all of them in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

Which restaurant do you miss the most?

1. Kitsch N’Dor

This restaurant used to be found in Eldon Street and specialised in French cuisine.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Don Claudio

This Italian restaurant used to be found in Jubilee Tavern in Southsea.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Montparnasse

This fine dining restaurant was open for 20 years and could be found in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

Photo: Will Caddy

4. Two Doors Down

This restaurant specialised in street food and could be found in Osborne Road, Southsea.

Photo: Sarah Standing

