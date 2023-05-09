We’ve all heard of the celebrity with airs and graces, thinking themselves too good for the common people.
But we asked our Facebook readers who they had met who had been pleasant to them – and loads of suggestions were made.
Here are some of those who make it into our nice hall of fame.
1. Rowan Atkinson
Lee Cherone said: 'He was queuing for a coffee in front of me at Goodwood. I didn’t realise it was him at first as was on my phone texting. He turned and and said hello, we then got chatting and he ultimately bought me a coffee.' Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Linda Lusardi
Yvonne Shelley said: 'She asked to borrow my lipstick at a function 30 years almost ago - very lovely lady.' Photo: Derek Martin
3. Kriss Akabusi
'He used to come in the cinema I worked in - such a lovely guy,' said Samantha Gratton. Photo: Paul Franks
4. Michael Ball
'Michael Ball made me a cup of tea while I was working in his house,' posted Paul Molloy. Photo: contributed