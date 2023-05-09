News you can trust since 1877
Here are the most pleasant famous faces - according to our readers

Celebrities: Here are 13 famous faces that our readers say are nice people

We’ve all heard of the celebrity with airs and graces, thinking themselves too good for the common people.

By Tom Morton
Published 9th May 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:28 BST

But we asked our Facebook readers who they had met who had been pleasant to them – and loads of suggestions were made.

Here are some of those who make it into our nice hall of fame.

Lee Cherone said: 'He was queuing for a coffee in front of me at Goodwood. I didn’t realise it was him at first as was on my phone texting. He turned and and said hello, we then got chatting and he ultimately bought me a coffee.'

1. Rowan Atkinson

Lee Cherone said: 'He was queuing for a coffee in front of me at Goodwood. I didn’t realise it was him at first as was on my phone texting. He turned and and said hello, we then got chatting and he ultimately bought me a coffee.' Photo: Sarah Standing

Yvonne Shelley said: 'She asked to borrow my lipstick at a function 30 years almost ago - very lovely lady.'

2. Linda Lusardi

Yvonne Shelley said: 'She asked to borrow my lipstick at a function 30 years almost ago - very lovely lady.' Photo: Derek Martin

'He used to come in the cinema I worked in - such a lovely guy,' said Samantha Gratton.

3. Kriss Akabusi

'He used to come in the cinema I worked in - such a lovely guy,' said Samantha Gratton. Photo: Paul Franks

'Michael Ball made me a cup of tea while I was working in his house,' posted Paul Molloy.

4. Michael Ball

'Michael Ball made me a cup of tea while I was working in his house,' posted Paul Molloy. Photo: contributed

