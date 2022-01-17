Clearing the wreckage after the last bomb fell on Portsmouth | Nostalgia

A party of people outside Vicki Henderson's parents' home at 304 Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, in 1954. The house was formerly a coal merchants. It was destroyed by fire in 1973 and demolished. Left of centre is Vicki's mother Ivy White who is holding Vicki. In front of her are her two sisters Janet and Gene. Her father Vic has his hand on Janet's shoulder. Others in the photo are Joe Weeble, Charlie Smith and Bill Andrews. Picture: Vic White courtesy of Vicki Henderson
The VE Day street party in Silverlock Street, Stamshaw.
Paper boys standing on the corner of Twyford Avenue and Newcomen Road, Stamshaw, in 1905. Picture: The News PP4145