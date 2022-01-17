Clearing the wreckage after the last bomb fell on Portsmouth | Nostalgia

Five pictures today all featuring the Stamshaw area of Portsmouth in the first half of the 20th century.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 17th January 2022, 6:33 pm
Clearing up. Newcomen Road, Stamshaw, after a flying bomb fell on July 15, 1944 - the last bomb to fall on Portsmouth. Picture: The News.
They include scenes in Newcomen Road after the final bomb of the Second World War fell on this district of the city.

And then came the street parties…

A party of people outside Vicki Henderson's parents' home at 304 Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, in 1954. The house was formerly a coal merchants. It was destroyed by fire in 1973 and demolished. Left of centre is Vicki's mother Ivy White who is holding Vicki. In front of her are her two sisters Janet and Gene. Her father Vic has his hand on Janet's shoulder. Others in the photo are Joe Weeble, Charlie Smith and Bill Andrews. Picture: Vic White courtesy of Vicki Henderson

The VE Day street party in Silverlock Street, Stamshaw.
Paper boys standing on the corner of Twyford Avenue and Newcomen Road, Stamshaw, in 1905. Picture: The News PP4145
A VE Day party in Stanley Road, Stamshaw.
