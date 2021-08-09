Crossroads: Dodgy acting and wobbly sets or the intersection of two roads? | Nostalgia

Redhill crossroads at the Staunton Arms, Rowlands Castle, later known as the Staunton Crossroads, circa 1928. Picture: George Barrett collection
And, just like roundabouts, who would have thought pictures of them could be so interesting?
The Roman crossroads at Havant looking north in the 1950s. Southdown Motor Services Ltd on the right and The White Hart Hotel at 1 East Street in the centre of the image. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection.
The Roman crossroads at Havant. Hard to imagine this was once the main south coast road, the A27. We're looking along West Street with St Faith's Church on the left, before the First World War.
The crossroads at London Road, Cosham with The Red Lion Hotel on the corner.. Picture: Paul Costen collection
The crossroads in the middle of Waterlooville about 1900, with the James Restall shop in the centre. Picture: Costen.co.uk