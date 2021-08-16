D-Day: Secret room in country house near Fareham that would change history | Nostalgia

In 1944, in the months leading up to D-Day, Southwick House, north of Fareham, became the headquarters of the main allied commanders.

By Debz Croker
Monday, 16th August 2021, 5:54 pm
The Queen visiting the D-Day map room at Southwick House in 1973.
These included the Allied Supreme Commander General Eisenhower, naval Commander-in-Chief Admiral Ramsay and army Commander-in-Chief General Montgomery.

The large wall maps that were used on D-Day are still in place in the house in the main map room.

Plotting room. The News PP258

Plotting Room at Combined Operations HQ, Fort Southwick.
The D-Day map room at HMS Dryad, Southwick.
John Eisenhower, son of Dwight, paying a visit to HMS Dryad. Picture: The News PP346
