D-Day: Secret room in country house near Fareham that would change history | Nostalgia

In 1944, in the months leading up to D-Day, Southwick House, north of Fareham, became the headquarters of the main allied commanders.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 5:54 pm
These included the Allied Supreme Commander General Eisenhower, naval Commander-in-Chief Admiral Ramsay and army Commander-in-Chief General Montgomery.
The large wall maps that were used on D-Day are still in place in the house in the main map room.
