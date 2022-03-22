Destroyer HMS Dauntless in pictures | Nostalgia

She was undaunted at night by an electric storm and was unfazed during the day by water cannon and hordes of visitors.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:45 pm

HMS Dauntless is the second ship of the Type 45 or Daring-class air-defence destroyers built for the Royal Navy.

She was launched at Govan in January 2007, was handed over to the navy on December 3, 2009, and commissioned on June 3, 2010. Look out for more Dauntless pictures here in the coming days.

Meanwhile, SEE ALSO: 21 images of Royal Navy ship HMS Dauntless from the past

Lightning crackles over Portsmouth and appears to be striking HMS Dauntless during this storm in July 2014. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142100-30)

HMS Dauntless with water cannon tug escorts passing the Gosport tower blocks as she deployed to the Gulf on January 2, 2015. Picture: Stephen Ashton
Navy Days, August 2010. So many people wanted to go on board the ships that were alongside including HMS Dauntless, HMS Westminster and HMS Cumberland. Picture: Malcolm Wells (102438-1117)
HMS Dauntless arriving back in Portsmouth Picture: Malcolm Wells (123530-1024)
HMS Dauntless's commissioning ceremony at Victoria Jetty in Portsmouth Naval Base, June 2010. Picture: Allan Hutchings (101720-725)
