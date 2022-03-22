Destroyer HMS Dauntless in pictures | Nostalgia
She was undaunted at night by an electric storm and was unfazed during the day by water cannon and hordes of visitors.
By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:45 pm
HMS Dauntless is the second ship of the Type 45 or Daring-class air-defence destroyers built for the Royal Navy.
She was launched at Govan in January 2007, was handed over to the navy on December 3, 2009, and commissioned on June 3, 2010. Look out for more Dauntless pictures here in the coming days.
