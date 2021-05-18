Do you remember these shops from Fawcett Road in Southsea?

In this lovely selection you will see images that included Postlethwaites chemist at 131 Fawcett Road, Seward’s Newsagents at 193 Fawcett Road, the popular Cigar Box and J H Bowers and Son repairers shop.

Perhaps you have some good memories of popping into some of these shops and pubs? Maybe you have some great old images you have kept safe that have been handed down in your family of Portsmouth and Southsea shops and would like to share them on our Portsmouth Retro facebook?