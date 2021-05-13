19 spectacular images of Portsmouth and Southsea in 1905

The pace of life certainly was slower in those days, but celebrating was a big thing in the city back then, as it is today, as you will see in these stunning images chosen for you to enjoy.
In this selection you can see several images detailing the French fleet visiting Portsmouth in the late summer of 1905,100 years after the Battle of Trafalgar.
The Entente Cordiale agreement comprised of a series of agreements signed on the 8th April 1904 between the UK and France.
You will also see a great image of Holland 3, the early Royal Navy submarine in Portsmouth Harbour, with HMS Victory behind.
Wheatstone Road, Southsea, about 1905
An early submarine (Holland 3) in Portsmouth Harbour, with HMS Victory behind, 1905.
News boys standing on the road, corner of Twyford Avenue and Newcomen Road, Stamshaw in 1905. The News PP4145
Gunwharf in all its glory.
To celebrate the arrival of the French Fleet on Monday August 7 1905 Portsmouth certainly went to town. The Town Hall was decorated as were many other public buildings. Trams were cover in ribbons and gave free rides to the matelots, The fleet arrived at 1pm on the Monday and stayed for a week.
So many people came down from the northern parts of the city that receipts were £1,500 up on the previous best week.
This image was sent in by Mr & Mrs Terry Gill of Landport it shows the gates to the Gunwharf in all there splendour.The fantail of lights above the gate is supplied with power from the tramway power wires.
For these passers-by to be where they are today would be risking life and limb, as traffic roars past and turns into the Gunwharf Quays today.
