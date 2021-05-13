19 spectacular images of Portsmouth and Southsea in 1905

4. Memories from 1905 in Portsmouth

Gunwharf in all its glory. To celebrate the arrival of the French Fleet on Monday August 7 1905 Portsmouth certainly went to town. The Town Hall was decorated as were many other public buildings. Trams were cover in ribbons and gave free rides to the matelots, The fleet arrived at 1pm on the Monday and stayed for a week. So many people came down from the northern parts of the city that receipts were £1,500 up on the previous best week. This image was sent in by Mr & Mrs Terry Gill of Landport it shows the gates to the Gunwharf in all there splendour.The fantail of lights above the gate is supplied with power from the tramway power wires. For these passers-by to be where they are today would be risking life and limb, as traffic roars past and turns into the Gunwharf Quays today.

Photo: The News archive