Elm Grove in Southsea has always been a hive of activity - 11 fantastic retro pictures

By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2021, 16:00 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 15:34 BST
Southsea’s Elm Grove has always been a very busy road and a hive of activity for years, as these images show

Be transported back in time and enjoy looking through some of these old images from the past.

A aerial view of Somerstown/North Southsea showing the bottom end of Somers Road, Cottage Grove, and Green Road where it meets Elm Grove. Cottage grove school is in the centre of the photo. Picture: Courtesy of Sharon Court Photo: The News archive

Lindsey's shop in Elm Grove, Southsea, where number 110 was acquired in 1941 and number 112 added later Photo: The News archive

Shopping in Elm Grove, Southsea, in the 1930s Photo: Paul Costen

Royal Marines Freedom of the City The parade makes its way along Elm Grove. Here they are at the staggered junction with Norfolk Street (top left) and Great Southsea Street. Photo: The News archive

