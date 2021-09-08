End of the war in Gosport and Portsmouth... and look how they partied | Nostalgia

Coronation street party in Highfield Street, Landport on May 12, 1937.

It shows the coronation street party in Highfield Street, Landport, on May 12, 1937.

Ron's mother made coronation suits for the boys and also the flags. A celebration then but what they did not know was that little more than two years later Britain would once again be at war with Germany.

In the photo is Roy Meech whose father went down on HMS Barham and also two boys with the surnames of Bartlett and Bouchet.

The street party held in Norman Road, Gosport, to celebrate VE Day in 1945.

They both joined the navy as boy seamen and were lost when the battle cruiser HMS Hood went down in 1941.

Residents of Napier Road, Southsea, at their VE Day party in 1944.

Residents of Alver Road and Tamworth Place, Kingston, Portsmouth, enjoying the resuming of peace in Europe with a street party in 1945.