End of the war in Gosport and Portsmouth... and look how they partied | Nostalgia
The first picture here was sent to us by Ron Coombs, of Bedhampton,
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 7:57 pm
It shows the coronation street party in Highfield Street, Landport, on May 12, 1937.
Ron's mother made coronation suits for the boys and also the flags. A celebration then but what they did not know was that little more than two years later Britain would once again be at war with Germany.
In the photo is Roy Meech whose father went down on HMS Barham and also two boys with the surnames of Bartlett and Bouchet.
They both joined the navy as boy seamen and were lost when the battle cruiser HMS Hood went down in 1941.
