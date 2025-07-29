Euphoric inebriated memories of watching sports at Walkabout bar in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:16 BST
Walkabout was one of the most popular spots to watch big games in the city centre in the early part of the millennium.

The Guildhall Walk bar has long since closed down and been replaced.

We decided to dive into The News archives and find old photos of crowds watching football at the venue from over the years – from Pompey to England matches.

MORE RETRO: 17 lost Portsmouth nightspots that are gone but not forgotten | Here's what a night at Time & Envy in Southsea looked like in the 00s

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery.

Pompey fans at Walkabout Bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you?

1. Walkabout

Pompey fans at Walkabout Bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you? Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
England football fans at Walkabout bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you?

2. Walkabout

England football fans at Walkabout bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you? Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt

Photo Sales
England football fans at Walkabout bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you?

3. Walkabout

England football fans at Walkabout bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you? Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales
Pompey fans at Walkabout Bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you?

4. Walkabout

Pompey fans at Walkabout Bar in Guildhall Walk - was this you? Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PompeySouthseaEngland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice