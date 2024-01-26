News you can trust since 1877
Exclusive: 16 of the best pictures capturing Southsea between 1980 to 1985

Here are some fabulous images to enjoy from the 1980s.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th May 2021, 14:43 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT

In this selection you will see Southsea Model Village damage after vandals had struck in 1980, the Taswell Arms when it was still a pub in 1981, Southsea beach absolutely packed in 1982 and the Round the World Race yachts off the seafront in 1981.

Crowds flock to Southsea beach to take advantage of the sun in July, 1982. The News PP5179

Crowds flock to Southsea beach to take advantage of the sun in July, 1982. The News PP5179

The yachts for the Round the World race pictured waiting off Southsea before the race, 1981. The News PP4546

The yachts for the Round the World race pictured waiting off Southsea before the race, 1981. The News PP4546

New Theatre Royal, Southsea, July 1983. Picture: The News Portsmouth

New Theatre Royal, Southsea, July 1983. Picture: The News Portsmouth

The flowers beside the D-Day memorial in Southsea, July 1982. The News PP5177

The flowers beside the D-Day memorial in Southsea, July 1982. The News PP5177

