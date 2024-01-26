Exclusive: 16 of the best pictures capturing Southsea between 1980 to 1985
Here are some fabulous images to enjoy from the 1980s.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th May 2021, 14:43 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
In this selection you will see Southsea Model Village damage after vandals had struck in 1980, the Taswell Arms when it was still a pub in 1981, Southsea beach absolutely packed in 1982 and the Round the World Race yachts off the seafront in 1981.
