Exclusive: 23 stunning photos showing life in 1989 in Portsmouth

It was the year that the Berlin Wall fell.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jan 2021, 11:33 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 13:40 GMT

But closer to home, 1989 saw three carriers here in port at Portsmouth at the same time, HMS Warrior was being painted and Port Solent had taken shape.

There was a fire at the Tricorn, the Cascades Shopping Centre was opened, fans were calling for the Fratton End to be rebuilt and American battleship USS Iowa arrived in Portsmouth. Have a look at our stunning selection of pictures here.

Seen passing Point in 1989 is the American battleship the USS Iowa. Picture: Graham Stevens

Three carriers in Portsmouth at the same time. Seen in Portsmouth Harbour in February 1989 are HM Ships Invincible, Ark Royal and Illustrious. Picture: Terry Pearson collection

HMS Warrior being painted on May 15, 1989. The News PP4342

The Adams Lumberjacks try to beat a record for cutting a log the fastest at Southsea Show in 1989. The News PP4116

