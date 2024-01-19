Exclusive: 23 stunning photos showing life in 1989 in Portsmouth

It was the year that the Berlin Wall fell.

But closer to home, 1989 saw three carriers here in port at Portsmouth at the same time, HMS Warrior was being painted and Port Solent had taken shape.

There was a fire at the Tricorn, the Cascades Shopping Centre was opened, fans were calling for the Fratton End to be rebuilt and American battleship USS Iowa arrived in Portsmouth. Have a look at our stunning selection of pictures here.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected].

1 . Portsmouth in 1989 Seen passing Point in 1989 is the American battleship the USS Iowa. Picture: Graham Stevens Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth in 1989 Three carriers in Portsmouth at the same time. Seen in Portsmouth Harbour in February 1989 are HM Ships Invincible, Ark Royal and Illustrious. Picture: Terry Pearson collection Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth in 1989 HMS Warrior being painted on May 15, 1989. The News PP4342 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales