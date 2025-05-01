Exclusive pictures: Poignant memories of 1987 in Portsmouth - a truly famous year that will never be forgotten

In this gallery you will see photos from the great storm of October in that year. The storm ripped through the city and caused substantial damage to the area after a violent extratropical cyclone occurred on the night of 15–16 October.

Hurricane-force winds caused casualties up and down the country, in France, and the Channel Islands as a severe weather depression in the Bay of Biscay moved northeast.

The photo gallery also features images of Pompey’s 1987 team and when the Queen paid a visit to Old Portsmouth.

If you enjoy this gallery take a look at our photo features from Portsmouth in 1990 and1992.

What are your memories of Portsmouth in the 1980s?

Mike Castellano was not too pleased about his car after the Great Storm in October 1987.

A building lies across the road in Southsea after being swept up by the storm in October 1987.

The Parade Hotel in Southsea had to move tiles and bricks out of the way of the entrance due to the storm in October 1987.