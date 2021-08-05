Fascinating historic pictures of Broad Street, Old Portsmouth | Nostalgia

It’s hard to believe today but the Broad Street area of Old Portsmouth was once industrialised

By Debz Croker
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 7:07 pm
Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, about 1910.
A Vospers yard, a huge power station and a busy port, this part of the old town has not always been the smart, well-heeled area of the city it is today.

Broad Street, 1975. Picture: Courtesy of Phil Rood.
King James's Gate, Broad Street. Undated
Broad Street Yard, Old Portsmouth, July 1, 1965. Picture: Courtesy of Phil Rood.
The old chain ferry linking Portsmouth and Gosport in 1900. Running from the end of Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, to Gosport Hard, this floating bridge operated across the harbour for 119 years.
Old Portsmouth