Fascinating historic pictures of Broad Street, Old Portsmouth | Nostalgia

Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, about 1910.

A Vospers yard, a huge power station and a busy port, this part of the old town has not always been the smart, well-heeled area of the city it is today.

To see the entire collection of pictures click here and here.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broad Street, 1975. Picture: Courtesy of Phil Rood.

King James's Gate, Broad Street. Undated

Broad Street Yard, Old Portsmouth, July 1, 1965. Picture: Courtesy of Phil Rood.