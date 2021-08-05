Fascinating historic pictures of Broad Street, Old Portsmouth | Nostalgia
It’s hard to believe today but the Broad Street area of Old Portsmouth was once industrialised
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 7:07 pm
A Vospers yard, a huge power station and a busy port, this part of the old town has not always been the smart, well-heeled area of the city it is today.
To see the entire collection of pictures click here and here.
