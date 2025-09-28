Glorious retro pictures of world's oldest aircraft carrier HMS Hermes

Hermes was the flagship of the British Royal Navy forces during the 1982 Falklands War and was in service from 1959 until 1984.

She started a new life in India as a maritime museum, south of Mumbai after serving in the Indian Navy and was decommissioned in 2017.

We have had a look back through the archives to find some old photos of HMS Hermes.

What are your memories of when it was based in Portsmouth?

1 . Aircraft carrier HMS Hermes HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982.

2 . Aircraft carrier HMS Hermes Armourers moving torpedoes on the flight deck of HMS Hermes during the Falklands conflict, May 1982. The torpedoes are to re-arm Sea King helicopters to counter the threat from Argentinian submarines.

3 . Aircraft carrier HMS Hermes A Sea King helicopter hovering above HMS Hermes to airlift ammunition for redistribution to other ships in the convoy, April 1982.

4 . Aircraft carrier HMS Hermes Royal Marines waiting on the flight deck of HMS Hermes for Sea King helicopters to take them on training manoeuvres, April 1982.