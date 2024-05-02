Great old pictures of shops from Fawcett Road, Southsea, you will love

There are some great old images here to enjoy from over the years, some dating back to around 1906.
In this lovely selection you will see images that included Postlethwaite’s chemist at 131 Fawcett Road, Seward’s Newsagents at 193 Fawcett Road, the popular Cigar Box and J H Bowers and Son repairers shop.

Perhaps you have some good memories of popping into some of these shops and pubs? Maybe you have some great old images you have kept safe that have been handed down in your family of Portsmouth and Southsea shops and would like to share them on our Portsmouth Retro Facebook?

Bedford's on the left in Fawcett Road 1906This wonderful photograph looking north up Fawcett Road on a hot summers day.In the distance can be seen the roof of Rugby Road Church which still stands, although now flats. Photo: The News archive

J H Bowers and Son repairers shopDennis, third from the right, as a boy outside his late father's shop in Old Fawcett Road. To the right is his father and far left two brothers, Roy and Eric. Photo: The News archive

Goddards in Fawcett Road, Southsea, in the late 19th century

Goddards in Fawcett Road, Southsea, in the late 19th century Photo: The News archive

Anne Stockham's Dad in their shop Sewards at 193 Fawcett Road Picture: Courtesy of Anne Stockham (nee Seward)

Anne Stockham's Dad in their shop Sewards at 193 Fawcett Road Picture: Courtesy of Anne Stockham (nee Seward) Photo: The News archive

