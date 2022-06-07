Stephanie Traer, Adam Woodford, Danielle McCarthy, Robert Cooper, Stevie Clifford and Jamie Benny arrived in a supercharged sports limousine for Portchester Community School's prom at the Royal Beach Hotel in South Parade, Southsea in June 2006. Picture: (062868-0027)
Here is what school proms looked like in the 00s in Portsmouth

End of school leavers prom is a time honoured tradition.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 3:56 pm

With the end of the academic year almost upon us, we decided to dive back into The News archives to find old prom photos from through the years.

For this gallery, we have picked pictures from 2006.

It includes Springfield School, St Edmunds and more.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. St Edmund's Catholic School prom

James Sillence (16), Liam Croft (16), James Brown (16), Gary Leighfield (16), Terence Carvalho (15), Harrison Wood (16), Daniel Feltham (16), Michael Schouller (16) attended St Edmund's Catholic School's prom at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth in July 2006. Picture: (062937-85)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

2. St Edmund's Catholic School

Katherine Robinson (16), Susan Tran (16), Clare Partridge (16), Naomi Brennan (15), Lauren Harris (16), and Kayleigh Travers (16) at St Edmund's Catholic School's prom at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth in July 2006. Picture: (062937-76)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

3. St Edmund's Catholic School

Natasha Moore (16), Bonnie Whiting (15), Natasha Smith (16), Katie Horrocks (16), Marcella Guine (16), Amber Kelly (16), and Apryl Stiles (16) at St Edmund's Catholic School prom which took place at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth in July 2006. Picture: (062937-63)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

4. St Edmund's Catholic School

Gemma Duke (16) at St Edmund's Catholic School at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth in July 2006. Picture: (062937-150)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

