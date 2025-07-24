Now the project has received ‘levelling up’ funding from the government the work has begun to bring the popular facility back into use.
Some of the fountain parts at the west end of the site has been removed and will be replaced with a replica. The spectator stand at the north of the site has been declared unsafe so this this being removed, as is the plant room roof and the old pool equipment. The pool will also be drained allowing work to stabilise the base and restore the original lagoons that had been removed.
We can’t wait to see it in all its glory. Until then we look back at some pictures of the facility in its heyday – which we cannot wait to see return!