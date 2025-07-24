Hilsea Lido: 21glorious pictures looking back at the city's iconic lido as it turns 90

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jul 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 17:59 BST
The city’s treasured outdoor pool has turned 90 today as it prepares to open following a multi-million pound regeneration project.

Now the project has received ‘levelling up’ funding from the government the work has begun to bring the popular facility back into use.

Some of the fountain parts at the west end of the site has been removed and will be replaced with a replica. The spectator stand at the north of the site has been declared unsafe so this this being removed, as is the plant room roof and the old pool equipment. The pool will also be drained allowing work to stabilise the base and restore the original lagoons that had been removed.

We can’t wait to see it in all its glory. Until then we look back at some pictures of the facility in its heyday – which we cannot wait to see return!

Hilsea Lido in its hey day - three friends enjoying the outdoor pool.

1. Hilsea Lido

Hilsea Lido in its hey day - three friends enjoying the outdoor pool. Photo: Hilsea Lido

The crowds enjoy both the weather and the warm water at Hilsea Lido in 2010

2. Hilsea Lido

The crowds enjoy both the weather and the warm water at Hilsea Lido in 2010 Photo: Malcolm Wells

A packed splash pool - next to the main Lido - in June 1986

3. Hilsea Lido

A packed splash pool - next to the main Lido - in June 1986 Photo: CHRIS OWEN

Swimmers having fun at Hilsea Lido

4. Hilsea Lido

Swimmers having fun at Hilsea Lido Photo: Chris Owen

