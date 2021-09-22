Historic Havant - in pictures | Nostalgia

Havant railway station, 1906. Picture: costen.co.uk

… at least that’s what Havant was known as about 935AD.

It referred to the spring to the south-west of St Faith’s churchyard and a settlement was made at the crossing point of tracks from the downs to the coast and another east–west along the coast.

These pictures from our archive are a little more up to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wagonettes in West Street, Havant. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Civic procession, West Street, Havant, 1900. Picture: Havant Museum

Alfred Edwin Stallard, the Havant architect who designed the White Hart pub and many other buildings in Havant, with wife Ellen and children Reg and Kath dated January 5, 1901, and taken on Mr Stallard's 40th birthday. Picture courtesy Tim Stratton Clarke.