HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent, old pictures | Nostalgia
Royal Naval Air Station Lee-on-the-Solent (HMS Daedalus) was one of the primary shore airfields of the Fleet Air Arm.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 6:32 pm
First established as a seaplane base in 1917 during the First World War, it later became the main training establishment and administrative centre of the Fleet Air Arm.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.