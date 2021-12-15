HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent, old pictures | Nostalgia

Royal Naval Air Station Lee-on-the-Solent (HMS Daedalus) was one of the primary shore airfields of the Fleet Air Arm.

HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent, in 1956. Picture: The News PP4909
First established as a seaplane base in 1917 during the First World War, it later became the main training establishment and administrative centre of the Fleet Air Arm.

King's Cup contenders, Lee-on-the-Solent airfield 1924.
A post-war view of Marine Parade, Lee-on-the-Solent, showing Wrens marching past the Blue Bird Cafe.
A seaplane on the waterfront at Lee-on-the-Solent.
Wrens at work on a Seafire at the Royal Naval Air Station, Lee-on-the-Solent, May 1943.
