HMS Hood leaves Portsmouth Harbour, passing a horse | Nostalgia

HMS Hood passing the Gosport chain ferry. Perhaps the only picture of the battle cruiser to feature a horse. Picture: Neil Marshall

Wherever she berthed around the world thousands would queue to walk her decks, hundreds of dignitaries attended cocktail parties and many lords and their ladies had the honour of dining with her commanding officer. Her officers and men were feted as much as the ship herself and to serve in her was an honour indeed.

This all ended when the German battleship Bismarck met Hood in the Denmark Strait. A volley from Bismarck hit the vulnerable deck of the Hood and the pride of the Royal Navy, exploded, broke in two and sank within three minutes taking 1,415 of her crew to the bottom of the Atlantic.

To commemorate the anniversary Stubbington artist Neil Marshall has completed this picture of Hood leaving Portsmouth Harbour and passing the Gosport chain ferry. How many pictures are there of Hood and a horse in the same frame, Neil wonders?

Princess Anne, patron of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) unveiling HMS Hood's bell for the first time since its recovery and conservation. Picture: Sarah Standing (160737-854)

For a copy go to neilmarshall.co.uk or call 07469 711 700.