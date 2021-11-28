Home of Royal Navy made Portsmouth a top target for the Luftwaffe | Nostalgia
Portsmouth, home to the Royal Navy, was a prime target for bombing raids by the German Luftwaffe during the Second World War.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 1:26 pm
The city officially suffered 67 air raids between July 1940 and May 1944, three of these categorised as major attacks.
The three major raids took place on August 24, 1940, January 10, 1941 and March 10, 1941.
In the Portsmouth blitz 930 people were killed, 1,216 hospitalised and 1,621 suffered less severe injuries.
To see another 30 pictures of the blitz from The News archive, click here.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
We’ve just launched our best subscription deal ever.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 11p a day with the discount code BlackFriday50.