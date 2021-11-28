Home of Royal Navy made Portsmouth a top target for the Luftwaffe | Nostalgia

Albert Road, Southsea.

The city officially suffered 67 air raids between July 1940 and May 1944, three of these categorised as major attacks.

The three major raids took place on August 24, 1940, January 10, 1941 and March 10, 1941.

In the Portsmouth blitz 930 people were killed, 1,216 hospitalised and 1,621 suffered less severe injuries.

Conway Street, Landport.

A train damaged during an air raid at Portsmouth Harbour station.

The King and Queen on a morale-boosting visit to Portsmouth after one of the air raids, here seen by South Parade Pier.