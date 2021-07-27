I can't believe how amazing the pubs are from Portsmouth's past

Some of these images are a definite talking point, perhaps over a beer in the pub.

In this selection you will see pubs: The Lame Dog, The Air Balloon, The Queens Head, The Thatched House, The Victoria & Albert, The Ship Anson, The London Tavern, The Tramway Arms, The Taswell Arms, The Phoenix, The Still & West and The Hog’s Lodge.

Five pubs in a row on The Hard circa 1910. Picture: Robert James collection.

Five pubs in a row on The Hard circa 1910. Picture: Robert James collection. Photo: The News archive

The Air Balloon pub on Mile End Road, Portsmouth in December 1972. The News PP888

The Air Balloon pub on Mile End Road, Portsmouth in December 1972. The News PP888 Photo: The News archive

Thatched House pub, Milton Lock. Picture: Alan Cunningham collection

Thatched House pub, Milton Lock. Picture: Alan Cunningham collection Photo: The News archive

The Tramway Arms on the corner of Lake Road and Kingston Road, Portsmouth. The pub closed in the early 1980's.

The Tramway Arms on the corner of Lake Road and Kingston Road, Portsmouth. The pub closed in the early 1980's. Photo: The News archive

