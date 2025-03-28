I found glorious pictures of world's oldest aircraft carrier HMS Hermes

Hermes was the flagship of the British Royal Navy forces during the 1982 Falklands War and was in service from 1959 until 1984.
She started a new life in India as a maritime museum, south of Mumbai after serving in the Indian Navy and was decommissioned in 2017.
We have had a look back through the archives to find some old photos of HMS Hermes.
What are your memories of when it was based in Portsmouth?
