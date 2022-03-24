In this year you will see Gosport town centre covered in deep snow in January 1982, runners in the The Gosport & Fareham marathon in 1987, the swimming baths in October 1982 and Gosport bus station in 1980.
The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]
1. Memories of Gosport in the 1980s
An aerial view of Gosport Marina from August 1985 PP3294
Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of Gosport in the 1980s
HMS Dreadnought passing Gosport. She was the UK's first nuclear-powered submarine, launched in 1960 and decommissioned in 1980, undated PP3094
Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of Gosport in the 1980s
Gosport town centre covered in deep snow in January 1982
Photo: The News archive
4. Memories of Gosport in the 1980s
Cheriton council estate, Anns Hill Road, Gosport, 1989
Photo: The News archive