A policeman riding his bike down a street in Gosport on April 15, 1989 PP3873

Images of Gosport in the 1980s

There are some interesting images from the past in this selection for you to reminisce over.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 10:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 10:54 pm

In this year you will see Gosport town centre covered in deep snow in January 1982, runners in the The Gosport & Fareham marathon in 1987, the swimming baths in October 1982 and Gosport bus station in 1980.

1. Memories of Gosport in the 1980s

An aerial view of Gosport Marina from August 1985 PP3294

2. Memories of Gosport in the 1980s

HMS Dreadnought passing Gosport. She was the UK's first nuclear-powered submarine, launched in 1960 and decommissioned in 1980, undated PP3094

3. Memories of Gosport in the 1980s

Gosport town centre covered in deep snow in January 1982

4. Memories of Gosport in the 1980s

Cheriton council estate, Anns Hill Road, Gosport, 1989

